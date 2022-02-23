Noise Buds VS202 Launched In India; IPX4 Rated, 24 Hours Of Playback Time, More News oi-Megha Rawat

Noise, a well-known wearables company, has released another set of earbuds in its Buds series. Noise has unveiled the Noise Buds VS202 in India, expanding the company's offering. The earbuds have an affordable price tag and a variety of features, such as TruBass technology and Instacharge technology.

Noise is now one of the most popular brands in the budget segment. The brand, which has only been in the country for a few years, is already the second-largest in the truly wireless stereo (TWS) market and one of the quickest brands in the quarter with shipments quadrupling year over year as per the IDC report.

Noise Buds VS202 Specifications

The new Noise Buds VS202 earbuds have a 13mm speaker driver with TruBass technology. The earbuds are designed with a half-in-ear configuration. There is also a separate individual mic for calls.

The new Noise Buds VS202 has Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and compatibility for SBC and AAC audio codecs, with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. According to the initiation codon, the Noise Buds VS202 can give a latency rate of up to 60 milliseconds.

Both Android and iOS devices can be used with them. With a few taps on each earbud, users may answer or reject phone calls, manage music playback, and adjust the volume on the associated smartphone. For voice commands, the earbuds integrate both Google Assistant and Siri.

Noise Buds VS202 Playback Duration

Noise's new TWS earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, with an IPX4 rating. The new Noise Buds VS202 include Noise's Hyper Simultaneous occurrence, which claims to connect the earphones to a linked smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened. The company says that the Noise Buds VS202 earbuds can play for up to six hours at a stretch.

The earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging dock and are touted to provide up to 24 hours of runtime when used together. Noise Buds VS202 claim to provide 120 minutes of playback duration with just a 10-minute charge according to the company's Instacharge function. Each earbud weighs 3 grams, bringing the total weight of the Noise Buds VS202 earbuds with charging case to 34 grams.

Noise Buds VS202 Price And Availability

The new Noise Buds VS202 earbuds cost Rs. 3,499 each in India. However, they are presently available for Rs. 1,199 on the Noise website and Flipkart as an introductory launch price. There is no indication of how long the trial period will last. They come in a variety of color schemes, including Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White. Noise Buds VS202 also comes with a one-year warranty.

