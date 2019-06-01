Nokia BH-705 True Wireless Sale – Available With Rs. 3,500 Discount On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier in February this year, HMD Global introduced its wireless audio product in India. The Finnish giant launched the Nokia True Wireless earphones for a sub 10K price segment. The IPX4 rated wireless earbuds have been announced in a single black color option in the country. Now, the company has axed the price of the earbuds in the country.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds discounted price and specifications:

The Nokia True Wireless originally debuted with a price label of Rs. 9,999 in the Indian market. The price of the earbuds has been axed by Rs. 3,500 here in the country. Following the discount, the wireless earphones can be purchased for just Rs. 6,499. The earbuds can be purchased with the discounted price online on Amazon.in.

Interested users can visit Amazon India's store to buy the wireless earphones by Nokia. It is available in Black color option. It is currently unknown if this is a permanent or a temporary price cut which the device has received.

The Nokia BH-705 True Wireless earbuds have been awarded iFdesign Award 2019. This was revealed by Edorado Cassina, Head of Social Media, HMD Global on Twitter. The Bluetooth earphones offer a standby of up to 70 hours with a single charge.

The earbuds' case doubles up as a charging case and can charge the earphones without connecting them to a socket separately. The device is claimed to deliver a music playback of up to four hours. Notably, the charging case can also charge the earphones up to three times.

For wireless connectivity, the Nokia True wireless earphones make use of Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity option. The earbuds are compatible with the device supporting this feature such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. There is a USB Type-C port using which one can charge the case.

What we think about the Nokia True Wireless earphones:

There are a number of Truly wireless earphones in India to choose from. Some of the popular brands offering true wireless earphones include Samsung, Jabra, and Sony among others. The Nokia True Wireless earphones are a decent offering which comes with a premium looking design and some good features.

With the device receiving this massive price cut makes it a lucrative deal. You get an IPX rated truly wireless earphones for a reasonable price tag of Rs. 6,499. If you want a hassle-free audio product with good audio and IP certification, make sure you check this deal.