Nokia Lite Earbuds With 36-Hour Battery Life Launched For Rs. 3,400

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 were recently announced in the country at an affordable price. Now, HMD Global has announced the launch of a new pair of truly wireless earphones named the Nokia Lite Earbuds. The earbuds flaunt a similar design as the OnePlus Buds Z and key features include 36-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and much more.

Nokia Lite Earbuds: Features

The earbuds offer 6mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It flaunts an in-ear design and can be connected with your devices via Bluetooth 5.0 which claims to support a distance of up to 10 metres. For battery, there is a 400 mAh battery inside the charging case while each earbud packs a 40 mAh battery.

The earbuds claim to deliver a total battery life of 36 hours with the charging case and each earbud is said to offer 6-hours of playback time. Other features include a USB Type-C port for charging, touch control to change or pause the music, and more. Lastly, the charging case measures 75.25 x 38 x 29mm in dimension-wise.

Alongside, HMD Global has also announced a slew of smartphones in the X, C, and G series. Both the Nokia C10 and the C20 come under the entry-level segment while the G10 and the G20 fall under the mid-range category, price starts at 139 Euros (around Rs. 12,300). Lastly, the Nokia X10 and X20 are top-end offerings among these devices with 5G connectivity.

As far as features are concerned, the Nokia X10 offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, the Snapdragon 480 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup. Even the phone is also IP52 certified for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the Nokia X20 has the same Snapdragon 480 SoC and the same display. However, it comes with 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

Nokia Lite Earbuds Price And Availability

The price of the Nokia Lite Earbuds has been set at EUR 39 which roughly translates to Rs. 3,400 in the Indian currency. In terms of availability, the earbuds will be available starting mid-April in Black and Polar Sea color options. However, there is no information on the India launch as of now.

