Nokia To Bring New Audio Accessories & Tablets In 2022 In India

The demand for audio products has surged exponentially in the last few years. Especially, due to pandemic, everything shifted to home. So, audio accessories play an important role in our daily lives. Brands like Realme, Noise, and Nokia are selling affordable TWS earbuds in the country.

Now, Nokia is planning to bring a few more audio products to the country. The latest development has confirmed HMD Global will launch several audio products along with new tablets in 2022. Although the exact timeline has not been revealed yet.

Nokia To Launch New Audio Products In 2022

In an interaction with India Today Tech, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, the Vice President for HMD Global (India and MENA) has shared the brand's upcoming launch plans for 2022. The spoken person stated that Nokia will bring more audio accessories next year in the country which will include TWS earphones, wired headphones, and more.

He also said "TWS earbuds and wired headphones are big markets right now and we are focused on these''. He further added that the upcoming products will be available through both online and offline channels.

As of now, Nokia is selling a limited number of earphones in the Indian market such as the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, priced at Rs. 3,599, and the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, priced at Rs. 7,499. Both the audio products are Bluetooth-powered earphones.

Nokia Tablets Also Coming

Along with audio products, Nokia is also planning to launch new tablets next year in India. The brand launched its first-ever T20 tablet last month which is available starting at Rs. 15,499. In terms of features, the tablet comes with a 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 5:3 aspect ratio IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Nokia T20 tablet runs Android 11 OS and also promises to get two years of software updates and three years of security updates. It also features Google Kids Space and an 8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Nokia T20 tablet has an 8MP rear camera paired with a LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

