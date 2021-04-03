Nokia TWS Earbuds Could Be Launched In India On April 5 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Nokia is gearing up to launch a new audio product for its fans in India. A listing on the e-commerce platform Flipkart hints by adding a new audio device in the Nokia Audio Store. It claims to have a technology touted to be designed to give pure sound. Also, it is claimed that the Nokia audio product can be used at crowded spots, during gaming and workout.

The teasers on Flipkart are accompanied by videos as well suggesting that the company will launch truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Notably, the launch of this product is hinted to take place on April 5, which is three days ahead of the April 8 launch of its smartphones by HMD Global.

Nokia TWS Earphones

As per the Nokia Audio Store microsite on Flipkart, the upcoming pair of TWS from Nokia shows the various features of the upcoming audio products. Furthermore, the microsite also has a small quiz related to the product. It hints that there will be an IPX7 rating for water resistance and it lets users carry it in rain.

The other notable feature that is hinted by the teasers is the presence of ANC (active noise cancellation) that will make it suitable to use at crowded spots. It also offers a secure fit that makes it suitable to be used while exercising. With low latency, it can be used for gaming too.

Given these features, the upcoming Nokia TWS earphones might compete against a slew of earbuds that are already available in the market from various brands. As the launch event is slated for April 5, we can get more details on Monday when the earbuds goes official. Until then, we need to wait for further details regarding the same.

What Else We Know?

Recently, reports suggested that Nokia will take the wraps off a pair of Bluetooth neckband earphones in India via Flipkart. This pair of earphones is rumored to arrive with Qualcomm aptX HD audio technology and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It is believed that there will be support for rapid charging that might deliver 9 hours of playback to the earphones in just 10 minutes of charging. It is said to arrive in golden, black and blue color options.

We can expect the neckband Bluetooth earphones to also be launched with the TWS earbuds. Moreover, these are not the first audio products from the company as we have already come across many earphones from Nokia that have earned a good traction among users and in the industry. We need to wait for a couple of days to know more details about the audio products coming soon from Nokia.

Notably, the company has already sent out media invites to unveil a few smartphones including the ones in the X and G series on April 8. This is not the first time we are coming across the partnership between Nokia and Flipkart. Already, the company teamed up with the e-commerce portal to launch the Nokia air conditioners, Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV, Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, and Nokia Media Streamer.

