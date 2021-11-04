Nothing To Launch Five New Products In India After Ear (1) Success News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei unveiled his new startup - Nothing. Besides bearing a surprising name, the brand released a very surprising product - a pair of earbuds with a transparent design called Nothing Ear (1). These earbuds have been selling like hot cakes in many global markets boasting a sales record of over 180,000 units.

A recent report by the research firm Counterpoint showed that the brand entered the top three ranks in the premium TWS segment in India in the third quarter of 2021 with a market share of 7 percent.

New Nothing Products

Now, Nothing is in plans to consolidate this success with the launch of a few new products. Manu Sharma, the company's India Vice President and General Manager, has elaborated on the product plans of the company for the future. The plan was disclosed in an exclusive interview with India Today.

In the interview, he disclosed that Nothing is working to release over five new products. Also, he stated that the company is eying to launch iconic products and product development at a rapid pace. In addition to this, Manu Sharma revealed a definite timeline for the upcoming product launch but we cannot expect all these upcoming products to be released in one swoop.

Probably, the brand could launch one of these products before the end of this year while the other upcoming products could be launched in 2022. Also, the company has not revealed when exactly these products could be launched.

Talking about the product lineup that Nothing is gearing up to announce, the product mix is expected to comprise something like the Ear (1) that was a massive hit. So, it could be a premium earbud that might add on to its success in this market segment. Also, Nothing might launch an affordable earbud that will also help it grab more market share.

Previously, there were rumors that the company could take the wraps off a new power bank and a smartphone. These products could be launched as early as next year. We can expect more details regarding upcoming products to be revealed by Nothing in the coming weeks.

