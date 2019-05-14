OnePlus accessories leak revealing renders and pricing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus is believed to take the wraps off a few accessories this year.

Later today, OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship smartphones at an event in Bangalore. This time, the company is expected to take the wraps off two models simultaneously for the first time. It is also believed to unveil a slew of accessories such as a car charger, wireless earphones and a smartphone charger and adapter.

The renowned Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal with a pretty good track record related to leaks has revealed the alleged renders and pricing of these OnePlus accessories. Going by the tweet, we can expect the next-generation OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 earphones, Warp charging cable and adapter and OnePlus Car charger with support for Warp charging.

As per the leaked information, the new Bullets Wireless earphones appears to flaunt a refreshed design. The earbuds on this one appears to be more compact than on its predecessor. Also, there is no ear fins on this earphones hinting that there will be magnetic tips to snap them together when not in use.

For now, there is no clarity if the company will add the ability to automatically play/pause music when the earphones are apart or together respectively. Besides the render, the tipster has revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 could be priced at €79 (approx. Rs. 6,250), which is much expensive than its prequel launched for Rs. 3,999.

When it comes to the other accessories listed here, it is believed that these will feature the company's latest 30W fast charging support, which is 50% faster than the 20W Dash charging feature. For the uninitiated, this fast charging technology was introduced back in the last year and it assures to carge a 3700mAh battery to 50% in just 20 minutes.

On the pricing front, the OnePlus Car charger is likely to be priced at €49 (approx. Rs. 3,900), Warp Power adapter is said to be priced at €25 (approx. Rs. 2,000) and OnePlus Warp Charging cable could be priced at €20 (approx. Rs. 1,600) for one meter length and €25 (approx. Rs. 2,000) for 1.5-meter long cable.