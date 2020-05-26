ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Buds Could Be OnePlus’ First Truly Wireless Earbuds: What To Expect

    By
    |

    As the audio accessories market is shifting towards the truly wireless design that came into the picture with Apple AirPods, several other brands have started jumping on to this bandwagon. Of late, numerous brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, etc. have started launching similar products. The latest smartphone brand to launch truly wireless earbuds seems to be OnePlus.

    OnePlus Buds Could Be OnePlus’ First Truly Wireless Earbuds

     

    Earlier this month, we came across reports that OnePlus could be working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds similar to that of the Apple AirPods. Back then, the upcoming accessory was believed to be unveiled sometime in July. The speculation did not reveal any other details of the truly wireless earbuds from the company. Now, there seems to be more clarity regarding the pair of truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus.

    OnePlus Buds Details

    The same tipster, Max J has taken to Twitter to reveal the name and alleged design of the charging case of this accessory. Unsurprisingly, this product is likely dubbed OnePlus Buds. Similar to the previous tweet about the OnePlus TWS, the latest one also includes an image of the drawing of how the case and earbuds might look like.

    Given the July time frame, we can expect the OnePlus Buds to be launched alongside the OnePlus Z, the rumored budget smartphone also slated for a July launch. As of now, we haven't come across any official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

    OnePlus Buds: What To Expect?

    While there aren't any details regarding the OnePlus Buds, the design hinted by the tipster shows that it could bear a striking resemblance to that of the Apple AirPods. And, given the competitors that are available in the market from other rival brands, we can expect the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds to have features such as active noise cancellation.

     

    Given that OnePlus is a successful brand in the wireless headphones market with the Bullets range of headphones, we can expect the company to bring about the same level of excellence in the truly wireless earbuds segment as well. Having said that we can expect the OnePlus Buds to compete against the likes of rivals in the market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X