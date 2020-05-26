Just In
OnePlus Buds Could Be OnePlus’ First Truly Wireless Earbuds: What To Expect
As the audio accessories market is shifting towards the truly wireless design that came into the picture with Apple AirPods, several other brands have started jumping on to this bandwagon. Of late, numerous brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, etc. have started launching similar products. The latest smartphone brand to launch truly wireless earbuds seems to be OnePlus.
Earlier this month, we came across reports that OnePlus could be working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds similar to that of the Apple AirPods. Back then, the upcoming accessory was believed to be unveiled sometime in July. The speculation did not reveal any other details of the truly wireless earbuds from the company. Now, there seems to be more clarity regarding the pair of truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus.
OnePlus Buds Details
The same tipster, Max J has taken to Twitter to reveal the name and alleged design of the charging case of this accessory. Unsurprisingly, this product is likely dubbed OnePlus Buds. Similar to the previous tweet about the OnePlus TWS, the latest one also includes an image of the drawing of how the case and earbuds might look like.
Given the July time frame, we can expect the OnePlus Buds to be launched alongside the OnePlus Z, the rumored budget smartphone also slated for a July launch. As of now, we haven't come across any official confirmation from the company regarding the same.
OnePlus Buds: What To Expect?
While there aren't any details regarding the OnePlus Buds, the design hinted by the tipster shows that it could bear a striking resemblance to that of the Apple AirPods. And, given the competitors that are available in the market from other rival brands, we can expect the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds to have features such as active noise cancellation.
Given that OnePlus is a successful brand in the wireless headphones market with the Bullets range of headphones, we can expect the company to bring about the same level of excellence in the truly wireless earbuds segment as well. Having said that we can expect the OnePlus Buds to compete against the likes of rivals in the market.
