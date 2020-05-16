OnePlus Likely To Launch AirPods Rival In July: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The audio industry is gradually moving towards the truly wireless earbuds segment. Initially, Apple kickstarted this trend and remains to be an undisputed leader of the segment. The Apple AirPods has created a trend that has made many companies follow its footsteps and come up with look-alikes. One of the companies to enter the bandwagon is OnePlus.

Well, OnePlus is likely prepping a new pair of truly wireless earbuds and it is said to be identical to the Apple AirPods. As per a teaser shares by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Max J., this upcoming OnePlus truly wireless earbuds could be launched sometime in July.

OnePlus TWS: What To Expect?

We have already come across reports that the highly-anticipated OnePlus Z could also be launched sometime in July. This makes us believe that the OnePlus truly wireless earbuds could be launched sometime alongside the smartphone.

As of now, there is no word regarding the other details of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. The only thing that we know is that it could be an Apple AirPods look-alike. We can get to know to further details in the coming days and until then we cannot come to any conclusions.

What We Think

Though the features and other aspects of the pair of OnePlus truly wireless earbuds is yet to be revealed, we can expect the same to feature active noise cancellation similar to rivals in the market. We can expect it to be priced well below its competition. Given the competition in the truly wireless earbuds market, we can expect the OnePlus offering to be a successful one as the brand has already been established in the wireless earbuds in the market with the launch of the Bullets headphones.

As of now, it is too early to speculate regarding the OnePlus pair of truly wireless earbuds. And, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming weeks as the launch is slated for July.

