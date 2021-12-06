OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped To Come Under Rs. 6,000 In India; Color Options Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know OnePlus will launch a new smartphone dubbed the OnePlus RT this month in India. It will be the rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT. Also, the brand is expected to bring the Buds Z2 earbuds, the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z in the country.

The earbuds were originally launched back in October in China alongside the flagship OnePlus 9RT smartphone. Now, the latest development has revealed the pricing and color options of the Buds Z2 in India.

India Pricing And Color Variants Revealed

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two colors in the country namely - Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The tipster also stated that the earbuds will come under Rs. 6,000 in India.

This means the successor will cost quite expensive compared to the precursor OnePlus Buds Z which is now selling for Rs. 2,999. Although the Buds Z2 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds Features

We expect the upcoming OnePlus earbuds will ship with similar specs in India as the Chinese variant. The OnePlus Buds Z2 flaunts an in-ear design similar to the Buds Z. However, the ear tips of the Buds Z2 are slightly angled than the original Buds Z.

For battery, each earbud comes with a 40 mAh battery that is said to last seven hours with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. The charging case packs a 520 mAh battery which is said to deliver a total of 38 hours of battery life. Also, the Buds Z2 is claimed to offer up to five hours of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

Further, the earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers and three microphones for calling. The active noise cancellation (ANC) feature of the Buds Z2 can block the noise by up to 40dB. Additionally, select OnePlus devices will also get Dolby Atmos support.

Other features of the earbuds include transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, voice assistant, wear detection, touch control, and more. Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and is also IP55 certified for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds India Launch Details

The exact launch date of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is yet to be revealed. However, the upcoming OnePlus RT is tipped to launch on December 16 in India. So, there is a chance OnePlus will announce the earbuds at the same event. Although there is no official word regarding the launch of these products.

Besides, the India price of the OnePlus RT was recently tipped online. Rumors hint that the smartphone could start at Rs. 34,999 in the country. In terms of features, the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz AMOLED panel.

At the rear, the phone could feature a 50MP primary camera which will be paired with a 16MP lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features are tipped to include a 65T Warp Charging support, a 16MP selfie camera, and so on.

