Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped Once Again; 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Expected
- 1 hr ago Amazon Discounts Offers On Best Sleep Headphones In India
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Which One Should You Consider & Why
- 2 hrs ago Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Likely On Cards: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Star Abhishek Bajaj: My Body Needed A Slow But Major Transformation
- News Bank holidays in December: Full list here
- Sports Chris Woakes says leave pre-Ashes controversy off the field
- Lifestyle Alia Bhatt Leaves Us Speechless With Her Contemporary Lehengas; Perfect For Attending Weddings
- Finance Maruti To Hike Prices Of Vehicles From Jan 2022
- Education RBI Summer Internship 2022: Opportunity For Indian, Foreign Students To Apply For RBI Internship. See Details
- Automobiles Tata Motors Has Registered Total Sales Of 62,192 Units In November 2021
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Shillong
OnePlus RT India Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Likely To Start From Rs. 34,999
OnePlus RT is the talk of the town as it's about to launch in India. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus RT price and models have been revealed. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus phone will arrive in two models of 6GB and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB default storage.
OnePlus RT Price In India: What To Expect?
The upcoming OnePlus RT 8GB + 128GB model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 39,999 in India, reports The Mobile Indian. On the other hand, the same report suggests another source claiming the phone with the same configuration will debut for Rs. 37,999.
For all we know, the first price tag could be the MRP of the OnePlus RT, while the second price tag could be the inaugural launch offer. Additionally, the report speculates the 6GB + 128GB configuration model will debut at Rs. 34,999. Plus, we could get another 8GB + 256GB variant costing more than Rs. 40,000.
OnePlus RT Launch: Everything We Know So Far
To note, the upcoming OnePlus RT is said to be the rebranded OnePlus 9RT that launch in China a few months back. If that's true, we can expect a similar AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus RT will likely get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, just like its Chinese counterpart.
The cameras on the OnePlus RT are rumored to be a triple-sensor setup with a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 16MP supporting lens and a 2MP macro shooter. We can expect a 16MP selfie camera as well. Plus, the OnePlus will likely include the 65T Warp Charging support on the OnePlus RT.
The price of the OnePlus RT is one of the highly rumored topics among OnePlus fans. As a comparison, the Chinese price tag of the same phone started at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The high-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage was priced at CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 44,700). The phone is rumored to launch on December 16 along with the OnePlus Buds Z2.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877