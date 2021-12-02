OnePlus RT India Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Likely To Start From Rs. 34,999 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus RT is the talk of the town as it's about to launch in India. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus RT price and models have been revealed. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus phone will arrive in two models of 6GB and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB default storage.

OnePlus RT Price In India: What To Expect?

The upcoming OnePlus RT 8GB + 128GB model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 39,999 in India, reports The Mobile Indian. On the other hand, the same report suggests another source claiming the phone with the same configuration will debut for Rs. 37,999.

For all we know, the first price tag could be the MRP of the OnePlus RT, while the second price tag could be the inaugural launch offer. Additionally, the report speculates the 6GB + 128GB configuration model will debut at Rs. 34,999. Plus, we could get another 8GB + 256GB variant costing more than Rs. 40,000.

OnePlus RT Launch: Everything We Know So Far

To note, the upcoming OnePlus RT is said to be the rebranded OnePlus 9RT that launch in China a few months back. If that's true, we can expect a similar AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus RT will likely get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, just like its Chinese counterpart.

The cameras on the OnePlus RT are rumored to be a triple-sensor setup with a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 16MP supporting lens and a 2MP macro shooter. We can expect a 16MP selfie camera as well. Plus, the OnePlus will likely include the 65T Warp Charging support on the OnePlus RT.

The price of the OnePlus RT is one of the highly rumored topics among OnePlus fans. As a comparison, the Chinese price tag of the same phone started at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The high-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage was priced at CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 44,700). The phone is rumored to launch on December 16 along with the OnePlus Buds Z2.

