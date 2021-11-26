OnePlus RT Launch Imminent; Smartphone Spotted On OnePlus Care App In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus RT seems to be the talk of the town here. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that debuted in China a few weeks ago. Interestingly, the OnePlus RT launch in India seems to be nearing as the device was spotted on the OnePlus Care app for the Indian region.

OnePlus RT Launch In India Nearing

Reports claim the alleged OnePlus RT will launch on December 16 in India. That said, there haven't been official confirmations just yet. Moreover, OnePlus has also not teased the smartphone, keeping fans at an edge. We have reports that suggest the upcoming OnePlus RT is all set to launch.

A report from 91Mobiles has revealed a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma regarding the new OnePlus RT. Here, a screenshot of the official OnePlus Care app shows the listing of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. Surprisingly, the listing shows OnePlus 9RT instead of just RT as the rumor mill suggests.

In this scenario, the OnePlus Care app listing of the smartphone will be replaced once the launch date nears. Nevertheless, the listing on the app confirms the OnePlus RT model will arrive in the Indian smartphone market shortly.

OnePlus RT Launch: What To Expect?

Currently, we're made to believe the upcoming OnePlus RT is the rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT. This also means most of the features and specs will be similar. In that case, we can expect to see a similar 6.62-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification.

The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT sported a 16MP selfie camera and the same can be expected on the OnePlus RT.

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The processor comes as a huge upgrade to the previously launched OnePlus 9R that sported a Snapdragon 870 chipset. One can also expect a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging.

