OnePlus RT With 120Hz display, SD 888 India Launch In December; Buds Z Expected Alongside

OnePlus has been gradually expanding its product offering for a while now. The latest devices tipped to enter India are the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2. Reports suggest the phone and earbuds will arrive in December in India, upping the competition in both the smartphone and accessories market. Interestingly, reports also suggest the phone will debut simply as OnePlus RT.

OnePlus RT Launch: What To Expect?

A report from 91Mobiles reveals new leaks from tipster Ishan Agarwal regarding both the OnePlus RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2. Here, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to debut in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options. On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will likely launch in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colors.

Previous reports suggest the upcoming OnePlus RT smartphone is the OnePlus 9RT that launched in China sometime back. The smartphone flaunts a 6.62-inch OLED panel with HDR10+ certification and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the upcoming phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The cameras on the alleged OnePlus RT are said to include triple sensors with a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone will also include a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch: Expected Features, Price

The upcoming launch event will also see the debut of the OnePlus Buds Z2, which also arrived in China previously. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers and support features like fast pairing. The earbuds are said to be compatible with older OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 6 series. The OnePlus Buds Z2 features Active Noise Cancellation that claims to block out noise up to 40db.

Other features on the OnePlus Buds Z2 include IPX4 rating and IP55 splash-proof certification. The earbuds feature Warp Charge support that can fuel in 10 minutes and offers juice for up to 5 hours. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is tipped to launch at Rs. 2,999 in India. On the other hand, the OnePlus RT is said to debut under Rs. 40,000 in India.

