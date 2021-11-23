OnePlus 9RT India Variant Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in its home market China. However, there was no word regarding the global launch of the smartphone. Now, it looks like the device is all set to be released in the global markets soon as it is hitting the rumor mills quite often.

Recently, the OnePlus 9RT was spotted on the Google Supported devices list with a different moniker - OnePlus RT. Close on its heels, a report by 91Mobiles has revealed that the OnePlus RT will be launched in India soon. Backing this claim, the online retailer Amazon India shows the smartphone in an ad that was spotted on Google search.

However, there is no official word regarding the same from Google. From these reports, we can expect the OnePlus RT (OnePlus 9RT in China) to be launched soon in India. Having said that, here we have listed the specs, pricing and other details of the OnePlus RT.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

If the above-mentioned claim turns out to be true and the OnePlus RT arrives in India, then it will have similar specifications and features as the 9RT.

To recap, the smartphone has been unveiled with a 6.62-inch FHD+ FHD+ E4 fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a brightness of 1300 nits and support for HDR10+. There is a Gorilla Glass as well.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC based on the 5nm fabrication process. It is teamed up with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage space. The Chinese variant of the device boots Android 12 topped with ColorOS 12. However, the Google Play Supported devices list showed Android 11, thereby giving more clarity.

For imaging the OnePlus 9RT adorns a 50MP triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash unit. The primary Sony IMX766 sensor on the handset is positioned alongside a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the OnePlus smartphone offers a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS.

Fueling the OnePlus 9RT from within is a 4500mAh battery unit with 65W Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support. It features a USB Type-C charging port, a dual stereo speaker system, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. While it comes with standard connectivity aspects such as it lacks the 3.5mm audio jack, so users need dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Dual-band GPS. However, it misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone shot.

OnePlus 9RT Variants And Price

OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in three storage configurations. We can expect the Indian variant - the OnePlus RT to also arrive in three options. Talking about the variants, the base variant was launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space priced at RMB 2,499 (approx. Rs. 30,000). Likewise, the mid-variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space was launched for RMB 3,299 (approx. Rs. 38,000). Finally, the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space was launched for RMB 3,799 (approx. Rs. 44,000).

