OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS With ANC Launched Globally; India Launch Expected Soon Under Rs. 6,000

OnePlus has announced the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in the global market. The earbuds come as the successor of the Buds Z that is currently selling at Rs. 2,999 in India. The latest Buds Z2 was originally announced back in October in China alongside the flagship OnePlus 9RT smartphone. The earbuds features include 38 hours of battery, 11mm drivers, and so on.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Features

Although the ear tips of the latest one are slightly angled than the previous-gen. Also, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with ANC support which can block the noise by 40db. There are three microphones far calling and 11mm drivers instead of 10mm drivers featured on the predecessor.

Coming to the battery, each earbud has a 40 mAh battery that will deliver seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. While the charging case packs a 520 mAh battery unit that is claimed to offer a total of 38 hours of battery life. The Buds Z2 is also claimed to deliver up to five hours of music playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Moreover, the earbuds also support transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, and Dolby Atmos. You'll also get a touch control feature, voice assistant, wear detection, and more. Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is also IP55 certified.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Price & Availability Details

The OnePlus Buds Z2 price has been set at USD 99 (roughly Rs. 7,527) in the US and EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,520) in Europe. It comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black color options. However, the Obsidian Black option will be available starting early 2022.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS India Launch Details

The Indian launch of the earbuds has already been confirmed. Recently, the support page of the OnePlus Buds Z2 was spotted on the company's India website, hinting at an imminent India launch. However, OnePlus has not shared anything officially.

Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar also revealed the pricing and color options of the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India. The earbuds are said to launch under Rs. 6,000 in India and will be available in the same color options as the global variant - Obsidian Black and Pearl White. Since the global variant has similar specs as the Chinese model, we can safely assume the Indian variant will also have the same features.

OnePlus 9RT India Launch Delayed

Besides, the brand is also expected to bring the OnePlus 9RT smartphone to the Indian market. Previously, the phone was rumored to be called the OnePlus RT in India. However, the phone was spotted on the company's India website with the OnePlus 9RT moniker. The phone was said to launch on December 16 in the country.

However, tipster Max Jambor claimed the launch has been delayed. He did not reveal the exact launch timeline or date. In terms of features, the OnePlus 9RT comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, 65T Warp Charge fast charging support, 50MP triple camera system, and many more.

