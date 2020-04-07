OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Features, Specifications, And Price Leaked News oi-Vivek

With just a few days left for the launch of the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones, more and more information on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones has started to appear online. As of now, it is already confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to offer some new features like IP rating and support for wireless charging. Not just that, just like the Warp Charge technology, OnePlus will also introduce a wireless fast charging tech with its own branding.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W fast charging when used with the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. And here are some of the features and power ratings of the first wireless charging adapter from OnePlus.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Features

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will have a squarish form factor with a USB Type-C port. It will also have a big indicator on one side, which will showcase the active state of the wireless charger.

As per the leak, the wireless charger will just like 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 50% and the phone will be completely charged in just 80 minutes, making it one of the fastest wireless charging solutions.

Not just that, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will have a built-in fan/cooler with support for AI sleep mode, which will automatically turn off the fan at night. Besides, the wireless charger will also offer features like dust detection and the entire product comes with overheat protection.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Expected Price

The leak suggests that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will cost 79 Euros in select markets. In India, the product is likely to cost around Rs. 5,000.

Best Mobiles in India