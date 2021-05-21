OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Launching On May 24: What's New News oi-Vivek

It looks like OnePlus might launch multiple versions of the OnePlus Watch. Just a few days back, several reports suggested that the company is working on a Harry Potter themed OnePlus Watch. And now, the latest report confirms that the OnePlus Watch Cyperpunk 2077 Edition is also coming. However, you might not be able to buy it.

It is now almost confirmed that the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 edition will launch exclusively in China, as a limited edition model, just like the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition. On top of that, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 edition will be available in limited numbers and is also expected to cost a bit more than the regular version.

When compared to the regular version, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition will have an identical specs sheet. However, the device will have a Cyberpunk 2077 themed strap and is also expected to come with a fancy package, themed around Cyberpunk 2077 game. A video has surfaced online, which does give a first look at the upcoming limited edition smartwatch from OnePlus.

Coming to the watch itself, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 edition will have special watch faces, which won't be available on the regular edition, which will make it a special device, especially for the Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts. The watch also supports warp charging and can offer up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge. However, if you use GPS, the battery will drain quickly.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Specifications

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with a 1.4-inch circular OLED display with tempered glass protection. The watch will be powered by a custom processor with 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The watch is also IP68 water and dust certified and the device is also water-resistant with up to 5ATM.

The OnePlus Watch costs Rs. 15,000, and the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to cost a bit more than the original version. Like the regular iteration, the OnePlus Watch should also work well with non-OnePlus smartphones without any issue. The only sad part about this announcement is that the availability of the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 is limited to China.

