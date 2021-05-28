Oppo Enco Free 2 With ANC, 30 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Enco Free 2 has been launched in China alongside the Reno 6 series smartphones. The earbuds come with upgraded features over its predecessor Oppo Enco Free which was launched in the country back in March. Features of the Oppo Enco Free 2 include ANC, 30 hours of playback, low-latency gaming mode, and much more.

Oppo Enco Free 2 Price And Availability

The Oppo Enco Free 2 will cost in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,830). The earbuds will be available for purchase starting June 5 in Galaxy White and Extreme Night Black color options.

Oppo Enco Free 2 Design, Features

The Oppo Enco Free 2 has an in-ear design instead of the semi-open design featured on its predecessor. The latest earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers and have a three-core noise reduction chip that enables noise reduction of up to 42dB.

The Enco Free 2 is tuned in by a Danish audio company, Dynaudio, and also comes with an anti-wind noise algorithm. In terms of battery, the egg-shaped charger of the earbuds pack a 480 mAh battery that said to offer up to 30 hours total battery life with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC.

On the other hand, there is a 41 mAh battery inside each earbud that claims to offer up to six and half hour of playback with ANC off and four hours with ANC on. Moreover, the earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

They are IP54 certified for water and dust resistance, unlike the IPX4 rating of its predecessor Enco Free. Other aspects of the Oppo Enco Free 2 include touch control, a low-latency gaming mode that can achieve 94ms latency, and so on.

Oppo Enco Free 2: Arriving In India?

At this moment, there is no info regarding India launch of the earbuds. However, we expect the company might launch the earbuds alongside the Reno 6 series smartphones which are said to take place sometime in July. Considering the features, the Oppo Enco Free 2 can be a great competitor to the recently announced Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro.

Comparing the features of both units, you can get better battery life, noise reduction of up to 42dB on the Enco Free 2 at a low price than the Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro. However, some features like dual device smart connection, three noise cancellation modes also make the FlipBuds Pro unique in this price range.

