Just In
- 11 min ago New Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Piques On PUBG Mobile Memories With A Familiar Backpack
- 1 hr ago OnePlus TV U1S India Launch Scheduled For June 10; What All We Know So Far
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Shop From Home Sale: Discount On iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 And More
- 2 hrs ago DoT Allot Spectrum To Jio, Airtel, And Vi To Start 5G Trials In India
Don't Miss
- Finance Top 5 Banks Promising Returns Up To 8.5% On Recurring Deposits
- Movies Ram Charan Lauds Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust; Shares Emotional Video Of A Man Thanking His Team
- Lifestyle Rakul Preet Singh, Sonia Rathee, And Amyra Dastur Exude Fresh Vibes In White Outfits, Who Looked The Best?
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Will Arrive Before Festive Season This Year
- News AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine: Is the blood clots rare? Side effects and how worried should you be?
- Sports Akhil Rabindra hopes for a podium finish at the familiar Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend
- Education GCC TBC Result 2021: MSEC Releases GCC TBC Typing Result 2021
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In June
Oppo Enco Free 2 With ANC, 30 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo Enco Free 2 has been launched in China alongside the Reno 6 series smartphones. The earbuds come with upgraded features over its predecessor Oppo Enco Free which was launched in the country back in March. Features of the Oppo Enco Free 2 include ANC, 30 hours of playback, low-latency gaming mode, and much more.
Oppo Enco Free 2 Price And Availability
The Oppo Enco Free 2 will cost in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,830). The earbuds will be available for purchase starting June 5 in Galaxy White and Extreme Night Black color options.
Oppo Enco Free 2 Design, Features
The Oppo Enco Free 2 has an in-ear design instead of the semi-open design featured on its predecessor. The latest earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers and have a three-core noise reduction chip that enables noise reduction of up to 42dB.
The Enco Free 2 is tuned in by a Danish audio company, Dynaudio, and also comes with an anti-wind noise algorithm. In terms of battery, the egg-shaped charger of the earbuds pack a 480 mAh battery that said to offer up to 30 hours total battery life with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC.
On the other hand, there is a 41 mAh battery inside each earbud that claims to offer up to six and half hour of playback with ANC off and four hours with ANC on. Moreover, the earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.
They are IP54 certified for water and dust resistance, unlike the IPX4 rating of its predecessor Enco Free. Other aspects of the Oppo Enco Free 2 include touch control, a low-latency gaming mode that can achieve 94ms latency, and so on.
Oppo Enco Free 2: Arriving In India?
At this moment, there is no info regarding India launch of the earbuds. However, we expect the company might launch the earbuds alongside the Reno 6 series smartphones which are said to take place sometime in July. Considering the features, the Oppo Enco Free 2 can be a great competitor to the recently announced Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro.
Comparing the features of both units, you can get better battery life, noise reduction of up to 42dB on the Enco Free 2 at a low price than the Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro. However, some features like dual device smart connection, three noise cancellation modes also make the FlipBuds Pro unique in this price range.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119