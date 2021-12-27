Oppo Enco M32 With 10mm Drivers Launch On Cards; Listed On Official Site & Amazon India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to introduce new wireless headphones dubbed the Enco M32 in India. The upcoming Enco M32 will be the successor of the Enco M31, launched in 2020. The exact launch date of neckband-style headphones is yet to be announced.

However, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Enco M32 has gone live on both the company's official site and Amazon. Oppo has also shared a teaser video to show its design. Also, key features of the earphones have been revealed. Let's a look at the features and what all new upgrades will get from the successor Enco M32.

Oppo Enco M32 Design And Features

The Enco M32 will have the same in-ear design as the precursor Enco M31. However, the Enco M32 will come with an ergonomic fear fins design which is missing on the last year's Enco M31. The Enco M32 is also confirmed to feature a 10mm large dynamic driver with bass boost technology, while the Enco M31 has 9.2mm audio drivers. There will also be a volume button and another button to control music and to attend/reject calls.

In terms of battery, the Oppo Enco M32 is claimed to come with 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. The earphones will support a USB Type-C port for charging and it will take 35 minutes to charge it fully. Lastly, the earphones will weigh 33 grams to give you a weightless wearing experience.

Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming Enco M32. However, it is also believed to include an official IP rating, Bluetooth connectivity, and so on. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming earphones will include an AI-powered noise cancellation feature like the predecessor Enco M31.

Oppo Enco M32 Expected Price And Launch Details

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the Enco M32. To recall, the Enco M31 was launched at Rs. 1,999. Considering this, we expect the successor will cost slightly higher or similar. Further, the earphones will be available for purchase on Amazon and Oppo's official site in the black color option. It is also expected to come with other color options.

Besides, Oppo is likely to bring the Oppo Enco Free 2 and the Enco Air Lite earbuds in the country. Both earbuds were spotted on Oppo's HeyMelody App in India. The Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds were originally launched back in May for CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

It comes with a 10mm dynamic driver, three microphones to reduce the noise during calls, and a three-core noise reduction chip that reduces the noise by up to 42dB. Although the brand has not shared any details regarding the launch of these audio products.

Also, Oppo is gearing up to launch Reno7 series smartphones in India. The series includes the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE. However, the latter might not come to India. So, there is a chance the brand will launch the upcoming audio devices along with the smartphones or will host a separate launch event.

