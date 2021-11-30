Oppo Enco Free 2, Enco Air Lite Earbuds Spotted On Oppo's HeyMelody App; India Launch Likely News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Oppo is expected to launch a new pair of earbuds soon in India. However, the brand has not revealed the exact name of the next-gen earbuds yet. Now, the latest development confirms Oppo could launch the Enco Air Lite and the Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds in the country. The latter is already available in the Chinese market, while the Enco Air Lite seems to be a new product.

Oppo Enco Air Lite & Enco Free 2 TWS India Launch Tipped

Now, 91mobiles spotted a couple of Oppo TWS earbuds on Oppo's HeyMelody app in India. Among them, both the Enco Free 2 and Oppo Enco Air Lite earbuds are expected to go official along with the Reno7 series in India.

The report further states there is a chance Oppo might launch these two earbuds separately. The launch is also expected for Q1, 2022. Since there is no official confirmation regarding this. We will request our readers to take it with a pinch of salt.

Oppo Enco Air Lite & Enco Free 2 TWS Earbuds: What To Expect?

As mentioned above, the Enco Air Lite is a new product from the brand. Considering its name, we expect the earbuds could be a low-end variant of the Enco Air earbuds which is also on the list of Oppo's HeyMelody app. The Enco Air earphones were originally launched earlier this year in China. Features include 12mm dynamic drivers, 24-hour battery life, a low-latency mode, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

On the other hand, the Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds went official back in May for CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,000). We expect the earbuds will offer identical features in the country as the original variant. In terms of features, the Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds have three microphones to reduce the noise during calls. The earbuds also offer a three-core noise reduction chip which reduces the noise by up to 42dB.

Further, there is a 41 mAh battery inside each earbud, while the charging case packs a 480 mAh battery. The Oppo Enco Free 2 is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of music playback and take about one and half hours to fully charge. It is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

What We Think

Besides, the listing of Oppo's HeyMelody app also includes the Enco Air and the Enco Play earbuds. So, there is a chance Oppo could launch these two buds later. All in all, we cannot surely tell which earbuds will go official alongside the Reno7 series in India. However, the brand is launching the Watch Free in the country which already visited BIS certification.

In the same news, Oppo will only bring the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro in India. The pricing of these handsets was also leaked online. To know more about the Reno7 series India launch, head over to our previous story.

