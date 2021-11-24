Oppo Watch Free To Launch Alongside Reno7 Series In India; New Earbuds Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch the much-awaited Reno7 series on Nov 25 (tomorrow) in China. Alongside, the brand will also be launching the new pair of TWS earbuds dubbed the Enco Free 2i. We already know the brand could bring the next-gen Reno7 series in January in India.

Now, the latest info suggests Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch Free and the next-gen TWS earbuds alongside the Reno7 series in the country. The latter (watch) was launched back in September in China. So, we have an idea about what the smartwatch has to offer.

Oppo Watch Free And Enco Free 2i Earbuds India Launch Tipped

91mobiles has reported (via tipster Mukul Sharma) Oppo will bring both the earbuds and watch along with the Reno7 Series smartphones in the country. However, the report did not mention the name of the earbuds but it is expected to be none other than the Enco Free 2i.

The tipster also claimed the smartwatch will go official in January or February. The exact India launch date is yet to be announced for these upcoming Oppo products. However, the Oppo Watch Free was also spotted BIS certification, confirming India's launch.

Oppo Watch Free Features In India

We expect the watch will offer identical features in the country as the Chinese variant. To recall, the Oppo Watch Free was launched with a 1.64-inch (280 x 456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass. The Oppo watch comes with more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, and more. It can also automatically track four sports.

The watch is powered by a 230 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 14 days of battery and take 75 minutes to charge fully. The watch supports 100+ watch faces. Another interesting feature is, the Oppo Watch Free can create new watch faces using an image of your outfit. Other features include heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.

Oppo Watch Free Expected Price In India

The Oppo Watch Free price starts at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200), while the NFC version is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). Considering this, we expect, the watch could cost around Rs. 6,000 in the country. It remains to be seen whether both variants will arrive in the country.

Oppo Enco Free 2i Earbuds Expected Features

Oppo hasn't revealed anything about the upcoming earbuds so far. However, a report from GizNext brought renders of the upcoming Oppo earbuds, revealing its design and few specifications.

The earbuds are spotted with a stem-like design and will have an oval-shaped case. It will come in a white color option. The battery life is still unknown; however, the publication has mentioned it will come with 5W charging speeds. Since there is no official word on this, we suggest you to take it as speculation. We will get to know the pricing and features of the Oppo Enco Free 2i Earbuds at tomorrow's event.

In the same news, Oppo is said to bring two devices under its Reno7 series in India. The Reno7 series is expected to include the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE. However, the latter might not launch in the country.

