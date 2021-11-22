Oppo Reno7 Series Launching On November 25; Triple Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno7 series has been the talk of the town lately as the smartphones were spotted on several listings. The next-gen Reno series now has a launch date in its home market, China. The Oppo Reno7 series launch has been scheduled for November 25 and could arrive in other markets after that. Here's everything we know about the upcoming launch.

Oppo Reno7 Series Launch Date

The Opp Reno7 series is tipped to include three models, which are the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE. As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Reno7 series will debut on November 25 via a virtual event. However, the phones will be available only in the home market, China. Indian launch and availability could happen sometime in December or early January.

Oppo Reno7 Series Launch: What To Expect?

We have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Oppo Reno7 series. Here, rumors suggest the Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro models will feature an OLED panel while the Oppo Reno7 SE model will get an AMOLED display. Also, the vanilla variant and the SE model will support a 90Hz refresh rate while the Oppo Reno7 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 7 and the Reno7 SE are said to draw power from the Dimensity 1200 and the Dimensity 920 chipsets, respectively. The higher Pro variant is said to include the Snapdragon 888 flagship processor. All models are likely to get up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage support.

Apart from this, both the Pro and base models are said to get a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 SE is said to get a smaller 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. We can expect the phones to ship with the latest Android version or at least support an upgrade.

Lastly, the cameras on the three models are said to be a triple-sensor setup at the rear. As expected, the Oppo Reno7 Pro is said to get a powerful 50MP Samsung GN5 shooter, while the base model will get a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter. The SE model is said to have a 64MP shooter for the main lens. As the smartphone launches soon, we'll have official specs shortly.

Best Mobiles in India