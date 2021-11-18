Oppo Reno7 Live Images Reveal Design; Pro Model Also Listed On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno7 series launch is just around the corner. The lineup comprising the standard Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE is expected to launch by this month or early next month. The features of these models have already leaked online multiple times. Last week, alleged live images of the Pro model appeared online revealing its design in full glory. Now, the latest development has brought the live hands-on image of the standard Oppo Reno7.

Oppo Reno7 Live Images Leaked Online

The previously leaked renders revealed the design of the standard Oppo Reno7. Now, the live hands-on images of the handset confirm the camera and rear panel design. Going by the live image, the phone will have a big camera module that will house four sensors along with an LED flash.

The Oppo branding is spotted at the bottom right of the rear panel. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor at the rear panel, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

In terms of features, the standard Oppo Reno7 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. Other features might include a 50MP triple camera system and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos.

Further, the handset is said to come with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The next-gen model is also said to get some game-centric features such as a vapour-chamber liquid-cooled soaking plate and a Z-axis linear.

Oppo Reno7 Pro Spotted On Geekbench

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 Pro was spotted on the Geekbench listing where the handset has managed to score 828 in the single-core test and 2,547 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals the Oppo Reno7 Pro will run Android 11 OS and will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

Also, the live images revealed it will have a smaller punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner compared to the predecessor Reno6 Pro. Moreover, it will sport a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features will include a 32MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. There will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto shooter.

Oppo Reno7 Series: Launching In India?

The India launch of the upcoming Oppo Reno7 series was recently tipped online. As per a report, the Oppo Reno7 series launch event will take place in January 2022 in the country. Further, the report claims Oppo will launch two devices from the Reno7 series in the country which is expected to be the standard Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. Oppo always did not launch the premium model from the series. So, there is a chance the brand will follow the same strategy as the previous series.

