Oppo Reno7 Pro Alleged Live Images Surface Online; Thinner Bezels, Punch-Hole Cutout Revealed
Oppo Reno6 series arrived in the Indian market with premium features, including advanced cameras. The company is now working on its successor - the Oppo Reno7 series. A new report has revealed a few specifications of the upcoming series, especially the Oppo Reno7 Pro, which is tipped to be the top-end model.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Live Images Spotted
The Oppo Reno7 series is tipped to include the Reno7 SE, the vanilla model of the Reno7, and the high-end Oppo Reno7 Pro. A leak by popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the key specs of these phones. More importantly, the live images of the alleged Oppo Reno7 Pro have also been shared here.
The images appeared on Weibo, revealing the design and the display of the upcoming Oppo Reno7 Pro. If these images are to be believed, the Pro model will include a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner - just like its predecessor.
One can also see that the display has flat edges and minimal bezels on all sides. Comparing the images with the previous-gen Oppo Reno6 Pro, the punch-hole cutout seems a tad bit smaller on the Reno7 Pro. Also, the chin seems much thinner on the upcoming Oppo phone.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Specs Revealed
Apart from the live images, rumors have been discussing the probable specs of the upcoming Oppo Reno7 Pro. The Oppo Pro phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 778G chipset along with a 4,500 mAh battery with a 60W fast charging support.
The Oppo Reno7 Pro cameras are expected to be top-notch with advanced features. The smartphone is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor. The other cameras are said to be a 16MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP telephoto shooter. Plus, Oppo is said to keep a 32MP front camera.
Presently, the launch and pricing of the Oppo Reno7 series are still under wraps. Considering the live images of the smartphone have appeared now, we can expect the launch to be around the corner. That said, it's best to wait for official teasers and confirmation regarding the Reno7 series.
(via)
