Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro India Pricing Details Out; Reno7 SE Not Coming

Oppo launched its much-awaited Reno7 series comprising the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE last week in China. Now, Oppo seems to be prepping for the India launch of these handsets. We already know Oppo might not launch the Reno7 SE in the country. Now, the latest development has reaffirmed it and also revealed the pricing of both the standard Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro in India.

Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro India Pricing Revealed

According to a new report, the Oppo Reno7 could be priced between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 31,000, while the Pro model is said to fall between Rs. 41,000 to Rs. 43,000 in India. As of now, the exact launch date for the Indian market is still unknown. If the rumors are to be believed, Oppo might launch the handsets in January in India.

Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro Features In India

Both models are expected to launch in India with similar features as Chinese models. The next-gen Reno7 series flaunts a redesigned camera module and flagship-grade features. The Oppo Reno7 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Running Android 11 with ColorOS 12, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup which houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features include a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro packs a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Pro model has also a triple rear camera setup but offers a 50MP main lens. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and so on.

What More To Expect?

Apart from the Reno7 series handsets, Oppo is also said to bring a new pair of earbuds and the Oppo Watch Free in the country. However, the name of the earbuds is still unknown but it is expected to be the Enco Free 2i which went official last week.

