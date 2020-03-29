Oppo Smart Bracelet Display Patent Spotted Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Oppo entered into the smartwatch market with the launch of the Oppo Watch. The smartphone turned out to be quite popular, thereby making the company focus on the smart wearable market segment. Now, it looks like the company has gone to the next level with a new patent filing.

Well, Oppo has filed a patent at the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China for a bracelet display. The patent has been spotted by 91mobiles and its description suggests that the bracelet-like smart band can display time on the small screen.

Oppo Bracelet Display Patent Renders

The report shares the renders of the alleged Oppo bracelet display. These renders show a pill-shaped body within a large metal ring. It is quite unique and not easy to comprehend what kind of device it is. There appears to be a small dimple at the left of the metal ring and this could be meant for the pressure-sensitive button that will control the display.

At the ends of the ring, we can see provision to attach straps letting users wear the device on their wrist. Notably, the display appears to be very small and there are noticeable bezels around it. There appears to be a heart rate sensor as well as charging pins at the bottom of the wearable.

Oppo Bracelet Display: What To Expect

As of now, nothing much is known about the Oppo bracelet hardware or features as its patent has just been spotted. It is believed to function as a fitness tracker that we see in the market. Eventually, it will be able to track steps, show notifications and more via a connected smartphone.

What We Think

For now, we cannot say that the Oppo smart bracelet wearable could be launched in the market sometime soon. And, there are fair chances for the same to not see the light of the day as not patent filings come to reality. Notably, the Oppo O-Band fitness tracker was the last fitness tracker launched by the company in 2014.

