Oppo Watch With 4G eSIM Support Announced: Price, Specs And Features

Alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, the company also announced its first smartphone dubbed Oppo Watch in its home country China. The smartwatch comes in two variants - 41mm and 46mm. Also, there is eSIM support for both these versions enabling 4G connectivity and native calling. The presence of speakers and microphones add to the same.

Oppo Watch Price And Availability

The Oppo Watch 41mm has been launched in Fog Silver, Rose Gold and Elegant Black. It is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000). On the other hand, the 46mm aluminum alloy version has been launched in Black and Rose Gold color options and is priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,300). It also comes in a stainless steel version featuring stainless case with ceramic bottom, leather band imported from Italy and sapphire glass. This premium variant is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,600).

Oppo Watch Specifications

In terms of specifications, the 41mm variant of the Oppo Watch flaunts a 1.6-inch flaunts an AMOLED display and a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. On the other hand, the 46mm variant of the smartwatch flaunts a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display. It gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage space.

The smartwatch flaunts a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a gyroscope sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Oppo Watch comes with tracking features that track outdoor and indoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, swimming, etc.

Furthermore, the Oppo Watch runs ColorOS Watch and it is compatible with Android 6.0 and above. There is a water resistance at 5ATM for the 46mm variant and 3ATM for the 41mm variant. The connectivity aspects include 4G via eSIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, inbuilt GPS and NFC for payments.

In terms of battery, the 41mm variant comes with a 300mAh battery that can deliver up to 20 hours of usage and 14 days in long battery mode. On the other hand, the 46mm variant comes with a 430mAh battery that can deliver up to 40 hours of usage and 21 days in long battery mode.

