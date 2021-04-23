Oppo Smart Tag Images Hint At Rechargeable Battery Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple just unveiled its object tracker called AirTag featuring Ultra Wide Band (UWB) and others to compete against Samsung's counterpart. So soon, it looks like the Chinese tech giant Oppo is gearing up to jump onto this bandwagon. Well, the real-life images of the Oppo Smart Tag have been hit the web revealing that it is likely on cards.

The well-known tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share a set of images of what he claims to be the upcoming Oppo Smart Tag's Engineering Test version. This leak strengthens the speculations regarding an Oppo object tracker to compete against the likes of those from Apple and Samsung.

Oppo Smart Tag Details Leak

From the leaked images, the Oppo object tracker seems to be in white color. One image shows that the object tracker has Ultra Wide Band and the Oppo branding written clearly on it. The notable aspect is the presence of a USB Type-C port at the bottom, which hints that this Oppo object tracker could include a rechargeable battery.

Furthermore, when it comes to features, the UWB etching on the leaked image shows that the Oppo Smart Tag might help users accurately track the location of the tags. It will help you with directions in a better way than the Bluetooth version. There is no provision for the lanyard hole as seen on the Galaxy SmartTag.

Competition With Rivals

This makes it more environment-friendly than its rivals including the Apple AirTag, Samsung SmartTag+ and SmartTag. Notably, the existing Apple and Samsung object trackers do not have an option to recharge them but these promise 1-year of battery life. Apple has given an option to replace the AirTag's CR2032 battery but a rechargeable one could be a convenient option. We need to wait to know if the Oppo object tracker has any IP rating to protect the charging port from causing damage to the tracker.

When To Expect?

Oppo is all set to host a launch event on May 6 in its home country China. At the launch event, the company is all set to launch a slew of products including the Oppo K9, Enco Air, Smart TV, and a new Oppo Band. We can expect the Smart Tag to also be launched alongside these devices but there is no official confirmation regarding the same for now. Until then, we need to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

