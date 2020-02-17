ENGLISH

    Oppo Smartwatch With 3D Screen Teased; Launch Imminent

    Oppo will soon be launching a smartwatch, joining the list of tech manufacturers who've branched out from developing smartphones to other gadgets. Images of the upcoming Oppo smartwatch were teased on Twitter that gives away a couple of details. From the looks of it, Oppo has retained a design similar to the Apple Watch.

    Oppo Smartwatch With 3D Screen Teased; Launch Imminent

     

    Oppo Smartwatch Teased

    The Oppo smartwatch was teased by VP and President of the Global Marketing of Oppo Brian Shen. The image highlights that it retains the standard design for smartwatches we see in the market these days. The image reveals a rectangular black dial but there is a traditional clock-hands streaked in red color. The dial design seems unique, which isn't usually sported by many smartwatches.

    But the key feature is the curved screen and the 3D glass. Oppo believes that this will be a game-changer for the company as it ventures into the smartwatch market. There are also a couple of function keys on the right side of the watch's dial. On pressing it, it could open the compatible apps and reveal notifications, and so on. It's also been rumored that one of the buttons on the smartwatch could be equipped with an LED event indicator.

    Oppo Smartwatch Features Expected

    Much of the speculations around the Oppo smartwatch reveal that it would feature most of the functionalities like a fitness tracker, exercise mode, notification alerts, health alarms, and more. It can also indicate the number of calories burned during an exercise session and so on.

     

    Some sources further highlight that Oppo has also packed a heart rate, blood pressure, and ECG recorder under the hood. Reports also say that the Oppo smartwatch will also read sleep patterns and control the sleep quality of the user.

    There's no confirmed date about the Oppo smartwatch launch yet, but it was expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2020 event. Unfortunately, the event was canceled over fears of the deadly coronavirus. Oppo was believed to unveil this smartwatch, a TV, and a more. Since the event is canceled, we can expect the company to launch the gadgets by the end of February.

    news smartwatches oppo accessories
    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
