Oraimo Launches Toast 10 Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity In India

In today's world, smartphones have become the quintessential all-in-one device in everyone's life. Right from being connected with our loved ones over calls, messages, social media to our day to day activities such as booking cabs, ordering food and groceries - the smartphone is the one constant companion. To support this heavy usage, the battery life of our smartphone plays an important role. Hence, power banks have become imperative to ensure that we are connected on-the-go, all the time.

Keeping all this aspect in mind Oraimo the brand which is known for its wide range of smart accessories has announced its ultra slim designed Toast 10 OPB-P106D Along with a case. Providing a massive capacity of 10000mAh, the power bank comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,099. The Lithium polymer battery cell enabled power bank, comes with dual ports with Oraimo's high speed charging technology, which enables users to charge two devices simultaneously.

Oraimo Toast 10 Key Features

Oraimo power bank with high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells ensures 2.1A fast charging with a massive capacity of 10000mAh. The power bank looks classy with its elegant case that comes with 3D hexagon texture which is resistant to stains and scratches.

Oramio Toast 10 comes with a slickness of 16mm, with a lightweight build. Apart from that, the power bank is equipped with advanced safety features such as temperature resistance, short circuit protection, input overvoltage protection, output overvoltage protection, protection from overcharge and over discharge and output overcurrent protection.

Moreover, it is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, smartphones, mobiles and other smart devices. You can grab one for your self from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.

Also, you can get it online on Amazon India and companies official website.

Meanwhile, the company is also offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, flash drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and lifetime replacement for its Micro SD cards.

