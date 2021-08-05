Just In
Philips Launches Two New TWS Earphones That Double As A Power Bank
Philips headphones are known for premium build quality and balanced sound output. Just like most headphone brands, the company has now launched two new TWS with features like a built-in power bank. The Philips SBH2515BK/10 and the Philips TAT3225BK are the latest products from the company which claims to offer up to 110 hours of battery life.
Philips SBH2515BK/10 Specifications
The Philips SBH2515BK/10 is a TWS with a built-in power bank on the charging cradle. This product comes with a massive 3350 mAh battery, capable of offering over 110 hours of playback time, and it takes 1.5 hours to fully charge the product.
The earbuds in themselves can offer up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. As per the connectivity, the Philips SBH2515BK/10 has soft ear wings, which should keep the earbuds secure even while jogging or working out.
These earphones use a 6mm driver, capable of offering great sound and punchy bass. As per the pricing, the Philips SBH2515BK/10 retails for Rs. 9,999, making them mid-premium wireless earphones. Both models will be available on Flipkart with some additional discounts.
Philips TAT3225BK Specifications
When compared to the Philips SBH2515BK/10, the Philips TAT3225BK does feel like a bit more technically advanced TWS earphones. These earphones are based on Bluetooth 5.2 technology, which offers higher bandwidth and better range.
Coming to the sound, the Philips TAT3225BK uses 13mm drivers, which should offer a good sound signature. Not just that, the earphones do support various gestures to skip track, change volume, and even summon the virtual assistant on Android and iOS devices.
As per the battery life, the earbuds can last for six hours on a single charge while the carrying case offers additional 18 hours of battery life. In total, the Philips TAT3225BK on a single charge can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. This TWS retails for Rs. 7,990, which makes them a bit cheaper than the Philips SBH2515BK/10.
Is It Worth Buying?
Though the Philips SBH2515BK/10 and the Philips TAT3225BK sound good according to the specs, an earphone can only be judged after using them, as sound quality is everything. Considering the fact that products like Nothing Ear (1) with features like wireless charging and ANC support are available at a much cheaper price, the sound signature on Philips' offering should be top-notch to make a mark in the TWS industry.
