Portronics launches Harmonics 200 earphones priced at Rs 2,999

Portronics, which is a portable digital product market, has launched "Harmonics 200" earphones for the Indian market. The newly introduced earphone is the company's latest addition to its existing HARMONICS series. With the launch of the latest product, Portronics has introduced its first retractable neckband earphone that runs on latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology and features noise reduction technology.

The Portronics Harmonics 200 weighs at 67 gms and comes with ergonomically designed ear hooks and comfortable earbuds and silicon material neckband which will allow the users to wear the earphones for a longer duration says the company. Users can play music and even take calls by using the one-touch control buttons present on the earphones. The wireless design makes it easy to carry the earphones around.

The company further claims that the Harmonics 200 wireless neckband can produce clear music and audio quality with the help of the tuned drivers, advanced CSR Chipset, and CVC background noise reduction technology. However, we would like to get our hands of the earphones before we can verify the claims of the company.

As mentioned earlier, the Harmonics 200 retractable neckband runs on Bluetooth 4.1. The earphones can work at a distance of up to 10 m away from the connected device. Beyond that, the earphones could have some hiccups in its performance.

The Harmonics 200 Bluetooth earphones can be connected with most of the Bluetooth enabled devices including smartphones, PSP, TV, computers, and others. The earphones are packed with a rechargeable battery that packs enough juice to power the device for up to 18 hours for continuous music playback or calling. The earphones have a standby time of up to 300 hours with a single charge.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Portronics Harmonics 200 earphones come with a hydrophobic nano coating and have an IPX5 rating. However, it would have been appreciated if the company provided a higher IPX rating for extra protection of the earphones. The Harmonics 200 is suitable for both outdoor and indoor activities including running, jogging, hiking, traveling and others.

The Portronics Harmonics 200 comes at a price range of Rs. 2,999 and is available for sale on all leading e-commerce platforms.