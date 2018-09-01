Portronics launches “Sound Slick II”soundbar priced at Rs 3,999

Portronics, an emerging portable digital gadgets brand has launched a new audio product for the masses. The new device introduced by the company is a soundbar which is called "Sound Slick II". The Sound Slick II offers a 2x20W of Stereo sound that means a total of 40W audio output. The Sound Slick II soundbar can be it connected with a number of devices including smartphone, mp3 player, USB, FM radio or TV.

Interestingly users can also mount the soundbar on TV or wall-mount easily without much fuss. The Sound Slick II unifies with the user's living room or bedroom while adding great visual appeal to the room. Apart from premium looks, it offers robust design and solid construction quality.

We all must have experienced the low sound quality of TV while playing content on higher volumes. Portronics says that it has a solution for this issue and the company's new product the Sound Slick II will give an enhanced user experience to the users while playing any movies or shows.

The Sound Slick II offers sound quality of a Home Theatre system and is easy on pockets and also consume less space. Wire clutter is also reduced with its Bluetooth 4.2 support and also offers other connectivity options like AUX-IN, USB. Users also get the option to play music from TV, mobile phones, tablet, laptop, DVD/CD player or other devices too.

The Sound Slick II comes with a remote control which can be used to perform various tasks such as change the volume, change mode, pause and play tracks. The soundbar weighs 1.8 Kg which is a bit heavy, however, as per Portronics the soundbar is portable as compared to the other soundbars and offers a good sound experience.

As for the pricing and availability of the new Portronics Sound Slick II comes with a price tag of Rs 3999. The Sound Slick II will be available in black color. For additional information on the Sound Slick II speakers you can visit, https://www.portronics.com/speakers/sound-slick-ii.html