Qubo Video Doorbell Launched With One Touch Video Call Support News oi-Vivek

Hero Electronix has launched yet another smart device -- the Qubo Video Doorbell, which is a smart doorbell with support for features like real-time video calling using a Wi-Fi network. Another interesting piece of info about the Qubo video doorbell is that the product is designed, engineered, and assembled in India.

The Qubo video doorbell is an always-connected device, that can initiate a video call with a single click of a button. This allows the house owners to interact with the visitors even if they are outside, and also offers better visitor management. The camera is also capable of recording day-time lapse video, which gives an idea regarding the entire day.

The Qubo video doorbell is fitted with a camera, capable of recording 1080p video. The camera uses AI technologies to monitor and continuously record motion events or a person. It also has a built-in alarm, which can notify the user if there an attempt of tampering.

The doorbell is also IP65 rated for water and dust resistance. It also offers multiple chime tunes and also has a DND (do not disturb) mode, giving more options to the user, and all these can be configured directly from the Qubo app.

Pricing And Availability

The Qubo video doorbell is priced at Rs. 9,990 and it will be available via e-commerce websites and offline stores from April 7. The company will also offer installation with every purchase and has built an installation network across the country.

Should You Buy Qubo Video Doorbell?

Looking at the price of the product, the Qubo video doorbell is a good product, for those, who want a modern video doorbell solution that's easy enough to use and is also secure. On top of that, the Qubo video doorbell can save videos on the cloud, and there is also a microSD card slot for the local storage option.

However, do note that the Qubo video doorbell is not battery operated and it needs a constant power supply and internet connection. On top of that, it has to be installed by a trained persona. Overall, the Qubo video doorbell seems like a smart doorbell with a built-in security camera.

Best Mobiles in India