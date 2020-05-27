ENGLISH

    Qubo Smart Home Security Camera With COVID Guard Feature Launched For Rs. 4,290

    By
    |

    Hero Electronix has launched its latest compact smart security camera -- the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera. The company calls it India's smartest security camera along with features like the Qubo COVID Guard feature.

    Qubo Smart Home Security Camera With COVID Guard Feature Launched

     

    The security camera comes with an extensive set of AI features developed in-house. This camera has features like advanced person detection, where the camera can notify the user if there is a person in the camera's field-of-view. It can be used as a tabletop device or can be mounted to a wall.

    Unlike a regular security camera with motion detection that can give false alarms, the AI on the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera is trained to detect humans and the camera can also be used as a baby monitoring device. The unit is IP65 rated for water and dust resistance and it can be used outdoors too.

    The camera supports 1080p video recording and supports up to 10x zoom along with night sight support. There is a two-way talk feature, where one can talk to the device from a smartphone or vice-versa with support for echo cancellation.

    Though it is an AI camera and users can save the footage on the cloud, the company claims that the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera is secure as it uses the Q-Crypto framework and only users with credentials can access the content and gain control on the device.

    Not just that, the camera comes with Alexa's support, where users can ask Alexa and get answers to their queries. This is also a great camera to get during these difficult times, as it comes with the Qubo COVID Guard feature that lets the camera differentiate a person with or without the face mask.

    Price And Availability

    The Qubo Smart Home Security Camera retails for Rs. 4,290 and will be available from the next week via online and offline channels. Users can easily pair additional Qubo products with the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera as well.

    Read More About: security Camera ai alexa
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
