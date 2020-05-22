Just In
Planning To Install A New CCTV? Keep These Things In Mind While Buying
One might think that buying a CCTV is an easy process, where most of the people go with the one that is recommended by the store owner. A CCTV is something that will help with the surveillance of property and one needs to be sure before getting one, making sure it can last really long.
A CCTV system usually consists of a camera and a storage device. Just like smartphones and computers, there is no one size fits all rule, and one needs to customize the entire setup depending on the requirement. So, here are some of the guidelines for those who are thinking of getting a security camera system.
Camera Plays An Important Role
Make sure that you choose the right camera that works best without overdoing it. For a domestic purpose, a 2MP camera will be more than enough and it will be cost-efficient as well. Similarly, one might have to opt for either a 5MP or an 8MP camera for outdoor units, covering a range of 20 to 25 meters.
Similarly, users can also choose between a wireless/wired camera solution. A wireless camera requires additional resources like Wi-Fi to transmit the video, whereas a wired camera will use cables and works without the internet. Some of the modern smart CCVT cameras can be directly connected to a smartphone and they also offer cloud storage solutions.
Storage Is Another Important Aspect
A CCTV that just provides live feed just fulfils half the purpose. If you want to get the most out of your security camera unit, then you should invest in a good storage solution. Make sure that the hard disk that you have opted is a surveillance-grade storage device, offering more capacity to store files for a longer time.
Some of the cameras will have a built-in microSD card. However, they won't be able to store data for more than a few days, and having a good external HDD will solve this issue.
WD is one such brand that offers HDDs with various storage options at affordable pricing. The WD Purple is a high-endurance and high-performance storage solution with up to 6 TB storage and is built for modern security solutions and can store video footage for an extended period of time.
Get A CCTV From Certified Seller
Just for the sake of saving a few bucks don't get a CCTV from an unknown seller. Make sure that the seller is certified, as there is a high chance of misuse. Similarly, always spend a little more and great devices that offer high-quality, as these cameras have to withstand harsh weather.
