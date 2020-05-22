Planning To Install A New CCTV? Keep These Things In Mind While Buying

Camera Plays An Important Role

Make sure that you choose the right camera that works best without overdoing it. For a domestic purpose, a 2MP camera will be more than enough and it will be cost-efficient as well. Similarly, one might have to opt for either a 5MP or an 8MP camera for outdoor units, covering a range of 20 to 25 meters.

Similarly, users can also choose between a wireless/wired camera solution. A wireless camera requires additional resources like Wi-Fi to transmit the video, whereas a wired camera will use cables and works without the internet. Some of the modern smart CCVT cameras can be directly connected to a smartphone and they also offer cloud storage solutions.

Storage Is Another Important Aspect

A CCTV that just provides live feed just fulfils half the purpose. If you want to get the most out of your security camera unit, then you should invest in a good storage solution. Make sure that the hard disk that you have opted is a surveillance-grade storage device, offering more capacity to store files for a longer time.

Some of the cameras will have a built-in microSD card. However, they won't be able to store data for more than a few days, and having a good external HDD will solve this issue.

WD is one such brand that offers HDDs with various storage options at affordable pricing. The WD Purple is a high-endurance and high-performance storage solution with up to 6 TB storage and is built for modern security solutions and can store video footage for an extended period of time.

Get A CCTV From Certified Seller

Just for the sake of saving a few bucks don't get a CCTV from an unknown seller. Make sure that the seller is certified, as there is a high chance of misuse. Similarly, always spend a little more and great devices that offer high-quality, as these cameras have to withstand harsh weather.