    WD launches Its Slimmest 5TB Portable Hard Drive In India

    By
    |

    According to the latest research done by Western Digital out of four at least one PC users lost their data in India. The report also suggests that 84 percent of the users lose their data because of virus attack, system crash, and forgotten password as well. To solve this problem the company has launched its latest 5TB portable hard drive in its My Passport series.

    WD launches Its Slimmest 5TB Portable Hard Drive In India

     

    The company claims that the newly launched My Passport is up to 30 percent smaller and compact than the previous version. The device comes with a compact design though offers a capacity of 5TB. Users can store their data like photos, videos, music and documents.

    Besides, the newly launched portable hard drive comes equipped with WD Backup software which makes sure that photos, videos, music and documents don't get lost. The company claims that it is 19.15mm thick and it's formatted for Windows 10. The My Passport 5TB HHD sports a USB 3.0 connector which is compatible with USB 2.0.

    Moreover, it also comes with macOS format and has a USB Type-C connector which will allow you to plug the HHD directly to your smartphone and transfer data in no time. To protect the consumers' data, the device is equipped with WD Discovery software for WD Security which is password protected.

    The company is also offering a three-year limited warranty with the device. The company has also launched a 1TB variant of the HDD which offers similar specifications and design.

    Pricing and Availability

    The newly launched My Passport drives are available with starting price tag of Rs. 4,499 for the 1TB variant. The bigger sibling with 5TB storage offers will cost you Rs. 10,999. My Passport HDD is available for sale on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India, and also on retail stores.

     
    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
