Alexa Can Now Teach You English For Free Using MyPedia Skill News oi-Vivek

Planning to learn a new skill while being at home during COVID-19 lockdown? Then, Alexa might help you with that. Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa has acquired a new skill called MyPedia from Person India, which can teach you English for free.

The company claims that the latest Alexa skill will help you to brush up your English by offering various means, including fun facts, trivia, quizzes, and rewards. Alexa can now help users to improve English vocabulary, listening, speaking, comprehension, and storytelling.

MyPedia is an interactive Alexa skill, designed to enhance the interest in English learning and then teach the same. There are different stories designed by the team to encourage users to be authors and giving them the right support to write in English. The new Alexa skill can be used on any Alexa smart speaker (with or without display) and it can also be used on an Android or iOS smartphone using the Alexa app.

Similarly, there is also a book named MyPedia Reader on Amazon Kindle store, for those who want to learn English in an interactive way. It is filled with stories and experiences from students of various backgrounds. These stories have been hand-picked by celebrated authors and educationists to promote critical thinking and creative writing.

Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India, says that the MyPedia skill on Alexa will combine the voice interactions and interactive learning method to make this entire experience pleasing for users of all age group. Besides, the company is also working to add more and more skills to Alexa to make it more relevant to users.

According to Ramesh Subbarao, Vice President – Portfolio, South Asia, Pearson, MyPedia skill will help students and people of all ages in times like this to improve their English language abilities.

How To Use MyPedia Skill On Alexa And Learn English?

Go near an Alexa device and say, Alexa, open MyPedia”, or simply “Alexa, I want to learn English

