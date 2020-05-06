Amazon Prime Members In India Get Exclusive Gaming Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and nationwide lockdown, there is an increase in video content streaming and gaming, especially mobile gaming. At this point in time, Amazon India has taken efforts to cater to the gamers. In one such move, Amazon India has announced that it's Prime users will gain free access to in-game content across a collection of mobile games.

Amazon Prime Gaming Benefits

Well, the Amazon Prime members in India can avail a slew of gaming benefits such as free in-game content, in-game currency, and upgrades. The e-commerce portal has also teamed up with some mobile game developers to host Prime-only tournaments for the subscribers in India.

The Amazon Prime gaming benefits include game titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Mafia City, Words With Friends 2, and World Cricket Championship 2. There will be in-game content for free on signing in with the Amazon Prime login credentials. This will be restricted to mobile games such as the Black Desert Mobile and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Notably, there is a dedicated microsite creates by Amazon to list the entire gaming benefits available for Prime subscribers in India. And, you will be able to watch all the free content that will be rolled out via the mobile game to your Amazon app.

How To Get Gaming Benefits On Amazon Prime

In order to get the gaming benefits on Amazon Prime, you need to download one of the listed games on your Android or iOS device. Now, you should look at the banner detailing the benefits for Prime members. Once you tap the banner and hit the Login with Amazon button that appears on the pop-up screen, you will be redirected to an Amazon page that should be permitted to access your Amazon account. Doing so, you will be able to show the Prime Member Reward and you need to just hit on Claim to get the reward additional benefits.

