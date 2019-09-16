ENGLISH

    Rappo Announces VH510 Gaming Headphone For Rs. 3,499 In India

    By
    |

    The gaming sector has seen good growth in the past couple of years and many brands have jumped into the gaming accessory business. Rapoo is also one of them and introduced a series of gaming accessories for the Indian consumers. Now the company has announced its newest professional gaming headset - VH510. The company claims it is capable of delivering premium stereo sound.

    The Headphone comes with a lightweight design and equipped with a headband suspension system. The company promises that the VH510 will deliver long battery life for a long day of gaming. Speaking of the design, the headphone arrives with the metallic ear cup along with integrated LED backlights.

    The gaming headphone comes equipped with a 50mm driver unit along with 20 - 2,0000 Hz frequency. The newly launched headphone features 7.1 surround sound clubbed with dual chamber technology. Besides, it has a dedicated microphone which will allow users to do audio chat during their gameplay.

    Rapoo VH510 Gaming headset is available for sale in black color option. It has multi-platform compatibility such as PC, Xbox One, PS4, and mobile devices. You can grab the gaming headphone for Rs 3,499 from company's official website and e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and others. Apart from that, users will also get a one-year warranty with Rapoo VH510 gaming headset.

    Do note that this is not a wireless headphone and it does come with cables with 3.5mm audio jack. The USB Type-C and lighting port users can utilize the converters to use this headphone.

    However, brands like Zebronics and Logitech are also offering some decent deals when it comes to gaming accessories. It's always better to keep your options open when it comes to gaming.

     
    rappo accessories gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
