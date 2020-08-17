Just In
Realme Buds Classic Launching On August 18: Another Apple EarPods Rip Off?
Realme is all set to launch two more budget smartphones -- the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 in India. Along with these devices, the company will also launch the Realme Buds Classic. These are believed to be affordable wired earphones from the company that should go well with the budget smartphones like the Realme C12 and the C15.
As none of the Realme smartphones include an earphone in the retail package, it makes sense to launch an affordable one. Though there is no official information on the pricing, the Realme Buds Classic is expected to be priced under Rs. 500.
Cheaper Than The Realme Buds?
The Realme Buds currently retail for Rs. 499 in India and the Realme Buds Classic is also expected to come with a similar price tag. According to the teaser, the Buds Classic looks a lot like the Apple EarPods and is likely to be available in multiple color variants.
The Realme Buds Classic will come in a one-size-fits-all design and is likely to offer a built-in microphone for audio and video calls along with volume control buttons. Unlike the Realme Earbuds 2, these might not offer features like braided cable protection.
Realme Buds Classic Launch Information
The Realme Buds Classic earphones will be unveiled on August 18th at 12:30 PM in an online launch event. Just like Realme smartphones, these earphones are likely to be available on platforms like Flipkart, Realme India official website, and Realme stores across the country.
Considering the brand, the Buds Classic earphones will be tuned to work well with Realme smartphones when compared to a device from any other brand. However, these are likely to be a generic pair of earphones that can be used with almost any smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack or even with a modern smartphone using a Type-C dongle.
