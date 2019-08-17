ENGLISH

    Realme Buds 2.0 India Launch Date And First Look Revealed

    Realme is all set to host an event on August 20 in India to launch two new smartphones - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Already, the company has confirmed that these smartphones will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Now, it looks like there will be another product from Realme.

    Last year, Realme Buds, the company's first wired earphones with a 3.5mm audio jack was launched in the country for Rs. 499. This paid of earphones offered 11mm audio drivers to deliver powerful bass. Going by fresh information from the infamous Twitter-based tipster, Ishan Agarwal, it looks like the Realme Buds 2.0 will be launched at the event.

    Realme Buds 2.0 Launch Details

    From the tweet as seen below, the Realme Buds 2.0 is all set to come up with the next-generation earphones with upgraded design and audio experience. Also, the tipster has shared the exclusive look of the alleged Realme Buds 2.0. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the next-generation earphones from the company.

    Realme 5 Series - What To Expect

    From the existing reports, we get to know that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones will be launched in India on August 20. The teasers of the same are already making rounds on the internet. Recent teasers from the e-commerce portal Flipkart reveals the support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging in the Realme 5 Pro. Also, it is touted that device can be charged up to 55% in just 30 minutes.

     

    Both the upcoming Realme smartphones are confirmed to feature quad cameras at the rear. The Realme 5 Pro is teased to feature a primary 48MP camera sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens and 4cm focal length and a fourth depth sensor.

    Another report reveals that the Realme 5 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. Further, it adds that the smartphone will be priced from Rs. 8,999, making it the first quad-camera device in the price point. It is quite intriguing as the Realme 3, the previous generation model was also launched starting from Rs. 8,999.

    What We Expect

    Realme eyes to become the first in the specific price category in some or the other way. With the Realme 5 series, it appears to be focusing on quad rear cameras, which will be a selling point. We are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the Realme Buds 2.0. However, we can expect it to be priced competitively as the first generation model.

    realme news earphones accessories
    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
