Realme 5 Pro Teaser Confirms 48MP Quad-Camera Arrangement

It is confirmed that Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be launched in India on August 20. The company has already confirmed the launch date of the next-generation models via its Twitter handle. Now, it has been confirmed that the Pro variant will have a quad-camera setup setup at its rear with a 48MP sensor.

We already know that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro launch event will take place at 12:30 PM on August 20. It has been teased that these devices will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Now, Realme has taken to Twitter to confirm further details about the advanced variant among the duo.

Realme 5 Pro Teaser

Earlier today, Realme Mobiles has shared a teaser on Twitter showing that the device could be launched on August 20. It remains to be known if the Realme 5 will be launched alongside the Pro variant or not. The tweet notes that there will be a 48MP camera sensor. It also highlights that it will be the first smartphone in the price segment to feature such a large sensor in a quad-camera arrangement.

Realme 5 Pro Camera Details

In another post, the company revealed that the Realme 5 will also be launched at the event to happen next week, going in line with the dedicated teaser page on Flipkart. While the details regarding the Realme 5 are scarce, the Realme 5 Pro is teased to feature a primary 48MP camera sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens and 4cm focal length and a fourth depth sensor.

Realme 64MP Camera Phone

Speculations regarding an upcoming Realme smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor are rife. Last week, the company confirmed that this smartphone will be launched before Diwali. So, we know that we shouldn't expect this smartphone to be launched anytime soon and the Realme 5 Pro will not have the 64MP camera sensor.

What We Think About Realme

Since its debut, Realme has been launching smartphones that are first in their respective price segments. It launched the first dewdrop notch display phone under Rs. 10,000, the first 8GB RAM smartphone under Rs. 20,000, etc. Likewise, it is all set to bring the first smartphone with quad cameras and a 48MP sensor in a new price segment with the Realme 5 Pro. We will get to know more details next week.

