    Realme 5 With Quad-Camera Setup Officially Teased: Packs Dedicated Macro Lens

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to showcase its quad-camera technology today (August 8) and the company has shared some pictures shot via a phone featuring the new camera tech. These images indicate that the upcoming smartphone, possibly the Realme 5 will come with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens and a 4CM macro lens.

    Realme 5 With Quad-Camera Setup Officially Teased

     

    The Realme 5 will be the first smartphone from the company to offer an ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.5x wider viewing-angle and a macro lens. In addition, the device is speculated to pack a depth sensor or a telephoto sensor.

    The device has a 64MP primary camera which uses the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to capture 16MP images in the low light conditions to capture more light. This results in a good looking image with less noise and a lot of details claim the image posted on twitter. The smartphone is most likely to use the Samsung GW-1 64MP camera sensor, which is a 1/1.7-inch sensor with the ability to capture images in 9248 x 6936 resolution.

    Use of 4CM Macro Lens

    A conventional smartphone camera requires a certain distance from the subject to focus. However, with a dedicated macro lens, a smartphone will be able to capture images from a shorter distance. The Honor 20 Pro is one of the first smartphones to come with a 4CM macro lens.

    Realme 5 First Look

    The CEO of the company, Madhav Sheth has shared a real-life image of the possible Realme 5 with a quad-camera setup. These images hint that the phone will be available in at least 3 color options.

     

    Our Opinion On The Realme 5

    The Realme 5 is expected to be the first smartphone from the brand with a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000. The smartphone is most likely to compete against the likes of the upcoming quad-camera Redmi smartphone with a 64MP camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to get timely updates about the upcoming Realme smartphones.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
