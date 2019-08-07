Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro To Come Sans 64MP Primary Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing up to bring its next smartphone series- the Realme 5. The upcoming series is likely the successor of Realme 3 and could be announced as an affordable offering. Some recent leaks suggested a 64MP camera smartphone is in the making. However, the company seems to have some other plans in store. Let's have a look at the details:

Realme 5 Series To Come Without A 64MP Camera:

Some industry sources have claimed that the upcoming Realme 5 series will come void of a 64MP primary sensor. This contradicts the previous leaks and rumors which hinted this massive sensor. Notably, Realme is hosting an event in India on August 8, where it is likely to showcase the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro.

While the upcoming smartphones might not offer a 64MP sensor, they are said to offer a primary quad-camera module. The Realme 5 will likely offer a 16MP primary camera, while the Realme 5 Pro could offer a 48MP sensor. Moreover, both the handsets will come sans the telephoto sensor.

Both the upcoming devices will use a Qualcomm chipset, but there is no word on the configurations. The Pro variant is further tipped to sport an AMOLED display with a U-shape notch.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Availability:

As of now, there is no official launch date available for the Realme 5 series. However, a recent tweet by Madhav Seth hints an India launch in the offing. It would be interesting to see which new products the Chinese manufacturer introduces at tomorrow's event.

Notably, the company has also scheduled an event on August 15 in China where it is expected to introduce the Realme 5 series.

Our Thoughts:

While most of the hardware specifications are under the wraps, the quad-camera setup suggested will be a major upgrade. The company has offered a dual-lens setup on its recent launches including the Realme X, and we were expecting a device with triple-lens setup.

Well, the company's plan to bring a quad-camera device is much appreciated and we can expect some stiff competition in the mid-range segment.

