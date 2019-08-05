ENGLISH

    Realme 64MP Camera Phone To Go Official In China On August 15

    Back in July, Realme hinted that it is working on a smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Well, it will use the newly launched 64MP Samsung GW-1 camera sensor. Following the same, there were a couple of teasers hinting that this smartphone will be the company's first offering to sport a quad-camera setup at its rear.

    Realme 64MP Camera Phone To Go Official In China On August 15

     

    Recently, it was announced that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be launched in India on August 8. Now, the company has seemingly revealed the launch date of the smartphone in China. This has been revealed by a leaked invite to the launch event by a tipster on Weibo.

    Realme 64MP Launch Date

    As per the leaked invite, the 64MP Realme smartphone could be announced in China on August 15 at 2 PM CST. The invite also confirms the presence of the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with 1/1.72" large sensor and high sensitivity. This sensor can capture images with a resolution of 9216 x 6912 pixels. Images captured with this resolution will be able to capture more details than images captured by 48MP camera sensors. The Samsung sensor uses Tetracell technology and combines four pixels to give detail-rich 16MP images.

    Realme Smartphone With 64MP Camera

    It was confirmed by the company that the Realme 64MP camera phone will debut in India initially before the international markets unlike the Realme X. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth also revealed a camera teaser of the smartphone showing its prowess. Also, he compared the camera samples with those clicked by smartphones featuring 48MP sensors.

    What We Think About Realme 64MP Camera Phone

    These days, many smartphone brands market their devices banking on their imaging capabilities. But the devices struggle to capture enough details and lack some key aspects such as dynamic range as seen in the camera samples of the rival images as teased by the company. This step from Realme shows us that it will open up a new category in terms of competition with many flagship devices coming with such a high-resolution sensor.

     

    When it comes to competition, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch a similar 64MP smartphone on August 7. So, we can expect a tough challenge between both these brands.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 20:29 [IST]
