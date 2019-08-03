Realme To Showcase 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone On August 8 News oi-Vivek

Realme gave an early hint in July 2019 regarding the launch of a smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Now, the company is hosting an event to showcase the quad-camera technology on its upcoming phone on August 8 in New Delhi. And, the smartphone is likely to use the newly announced 64MP Samsung GW-1 camera sensor.

Realme's First Quad Camera Smartphone

To date, Realme has launched a lot of smartphones with the dual-camera setup. However, every other Realme smartphone comes with a secondary depth sensor. For the first time, the company might include a dedicated telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lens or both.

The Chinese smartphone maker might have a club this quad-camera setup with a capable mid-tier or even a flagship chipset that can process 64MP images. The newly launched MediaTek Helio G90T does support 64MP camera sensor, which might power the smartphone.

Phone Is Still Under Development

The company is still in development of the 64MP quad-camera smartphone, and the actual launch is slated to happen by the end of this quarter or early by next quarter, suggests a report from GSMArena.

What To Expect From The Upcoming Realme Smartphone?

We are still unclear about the whereabouts of the upcoming smartphone and how the company will position it. Will it be more expensive than the Realme X? Or it will be a mid-tier U series smartphone? Time has to answer.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to offer features like 1080p AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and might also include a pop-up selfie camera.

Our Opinion On The Realme's 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone

Realme is most likely to be the first brand to introduce a smartphone with a 64MP camera. Besides, Redmi is also working on a quad-camera smartphone that also happens to have a 64MP primary camera. With stiff competition in the market, consumers will have a lot of options to choose from, which is definitely an advantage.

