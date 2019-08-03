ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme To Showcase 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone On August 8

    By
    |

    Realme gave an early hint in July 2019 regarding the launch of a smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Now, the company is hosting an event to showcase the quad-camera technology on its upcoming phone on August 8 in New Delhi. And, the smartphone is likely to use the newly announced 64MP Samsung GW-1 camera sensor.

    Realme To Showcase 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone On August 8

     

    Realme's First Quad Camera Smartphone

    To date, Realme has launched a lot of smartphones with the dual-camera setup. However, every other Realme smartphone comes with a secondary depth sensor. For the first time, the company might include a dedicated telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lens or both.

    The Chinese smartphone maker might have a club this quad-camera setup with a capable mid-tier or even a flagship chipset that can process 64MP images. The newly launched MediaTek Helio G90T does support 64MP camera sensor, which might power the smartphone.

    Phone Is Still Under Development

    The company is still in development of the 64MP quad-camera smartphone, and the actual launch is slated to happen by the end of this quarter or early by next quarter, suggests a report from GSMArena.

    What To Expect From The Upcoming Realme Smartphone?

    We are still unclear about the whereabouts of the upcoming smartphone and how the company will position it. Will it be more expensive than the Realme X? Or it will be a mid-tier U series smartphone? Time has to answer.

    The upcoming smartphone is likely to offer features like 1080p AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and might also include a pop-up selfie camera.

    Our Opinion On The Realme's 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone

    Realme is most likely to be the first brand to introduce a smartphone with a 64MP camera. Besides, Redmi is also working on a quad-camera smartphone that also happens to have a 64MP primary camera. With stiff competition in the market, consumers will have a lot of options to choose from, which is definitely an advantage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue