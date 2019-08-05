ENGLISH

    Redmi To Showcase New Camera Tech On August 7: Likely To Introduce 64MP Camera

    Redmi, the sub smartphone brand from Xiaomi is all set to showcase its new camera tech on August 7. It's speculated that the company will showcase the new 64MP quad-camera smartphone. By doing so, the company will have leverage over Realme, which is also planning to showcase a similar tech on August 8.

    Redmi To Showcase New Camera Tech On August 7

     

    What Do We Know About The Upcoming Redmi Smartphone

    The invite doesn't say much about the features or the specifications of the device. Instead, it says "images of the future", reiterating the unveil of camera-centric technology that we are referring to. The event is scheduled in China, and the phone sporting aforementioned tech is likely to debut in China before India.

    As of now, the information on the upcoming Redmi smartphone is very limited. The smartphone is likely to be a mid-tier model, which might sit between the Redmi Note and the Redmi K series. The device is most likely to use the Samsung GW-1 64MP sensor with additional cameras like a telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, and a depth sensor. The GW-1 sensor uses pixel binning technology to capture 16MP images. Using the manual mode, the camera can also capture a 64MP images with better sharpness and detailing in the photos.

    The upcoming Redmi phone is most likely to be powered by a mid-tier chipset, capable of processing 64MP images and handling day to day tasks without much fuss. Additionally, the phone is likely to offer some of the trending smartphone features like a pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a bezel-less AMOLED display.

    Our Opinion On The Upcoming Camera Tech

    Realme and Redmi are going head-to-head to superimpose their dominance over one another. In just a couple of day, there will be at least two smartphones with a quad-camera setup. Besides, both phones are expected to feature the highest resolution camera that we have seen on any smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to get up to date information about the upcoming camera technology.

    redmi news smartphones
    Monday, August 5, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
