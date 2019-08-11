Realme To Launch 64MP Camera Smartphone In India Before Diwali: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is reportedly planning to bring its new 64MP camera technology for Indian users before anybody else in the world.

Shedding light on the upcoming launches, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the device will arrive by Diwali and will be aimed at those upgrading during the holiday shopping season.

I'm able to bring the world's first 64MP camera phone to India so that Indian consumers can enjoy the technology before anybody else in the world. It's a proud moment for me," IANS quoted Sheth.

Apart from that, the company is planning to launch two more devices under its Realme 5 series and all devices will feature a quad-camera setup.

"We are also planning to bring the quad-camera to our other series. Because we want to massify the technology," Sheth added.

The announcement comes after another Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi showed its first 64MP smartphone imaging technology at a global event in Beijing.

On being asked about Xiaomi's recently teased sensor capable of taking 108 MP photos, Sheth replied the news agency: "There's a difference between launching on PPT and launching in real life."

Where Realme Stands In India

According to a report by, Counterpoint, Realme has been the biggest mover in terms of YoY market share, as it has now moved up to 9 percent markets share in Q22019 which is 1 percent up from it held at this time last year.

Notably, this is the third consecutive quarter that Realme has grabbed a spot within the top five brands driven by the strong performance of Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro and discount offers rolled out on online platforms.

Realme C2 crossed one million marks within a couple of months of launch. It became the fastest brand to reach 8 million smartphone shipments in India market within one year of its debut.

