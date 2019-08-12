Just In
- 6 hrs ago Raksha Bandhan Return Gift Ideas – Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Sister
- 10 hrs ago Jio Gigafiber, JioPhone 3 Likely To Launch At AGM 2019: Watch The Live Stream Here
- 10 hrs ago Kerala Flood: Airtel, Vodafone, Vodafone Idea Offer Free Calls, Data Benefits To Users
- 15 hrs ago How to Update Windows 10 Offline?
Don't Miss
- Movies Miley Cyrus' Latest Picture On Instagram Reveals Why She & Liam Hemsworth Parted Ways!
- News Ivanka Trump gets backlash after wishing Muslims 'Eid Mubarak'
- Sports Nadal pulls out of Cincinnati after winning Rogers Cup
- Finance Equity, Forex Markets Shut Today
- Lifestyle Happy Eid-al-Adha 2019: Which B-town Diva’s Look Are You Planning To Ace?
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Automobiles Mahindra Suspends Production For 8 To 14 Days Due To Industry Slowdown
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Realme 5 With Quad-Camera To Launch On August 20th In India
Realme recently showcased its quad-camera technology to a select few Indian media. Now, the company has set a date for the launch of its first smartphone with the new camera tech. According to the teaser images posted on Flipkart, the company will be launching the Realme 5 series of smartphones on August 20.
At the time of unveiling the new camera technology, Realme did confirm about three upcoming quad-camera smartphones, one from each series (U, X, and Pro) and all three smartphones will be launched in the country before Diwali.
What To Expect From The Realme 5
The Realme 5 is expected to launch with Samsung's 64MP camera sensor. Besides, the smartphone will also have a portrait lens (depth sensor), ultra-wide-angle lens, and a super macro lens. The device is likely to launch in multiple color variants with a plastic gradient back panel just like the Realme X and the Realme 3 Pro.
In addition to the quad-camera setup, the Realme 5 is likely to feature a water-drop notch display design similar to the Realme 3 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a mid-tier quad-core processor from Qualcomm with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone might come with a big battery with at least 4000 mAh capacity sans support for VOOC fast charging.
Similarly, the Realme 5 is also expected to be the first smartphone to launch with the RealmeOS. As of now, there is no information on the features of the upcoming custom OS from the company that is likely to replace the ColorOS.
Our Opinion On The Realme 5
Realme has seen a substantial grown in the last few months by launching affordable smartphones with feature-rich specifications. The Realme 5 is expected to continue to the company's run and is likely to set new a benchmark in mid-tier smartphone photography.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
16,345
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,280
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999