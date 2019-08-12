Realme 5 With Quad-Camera To Launch On August 20th In India News oi-Vivek

Realme recently showcased its quad-camera technology to a select few Indian media. Now, the company has set a date for the launch of its first smartphone with the new camera tech. According to the teaser images posted on Flipkart, the company will be launching the Realme 5 series of smartphones on August 20.

At the time of unveiling the new camera technology, Realme did confirm about three upcoming quad-camera smartphones, one from each series (U, X, and Pro) and all three smartphones will be launched in the country before Diwali.

What To Expect From The Realme 5

The Realme 5 is expected to launch with Samsung's 64MP camera sensor. Besides, the smartphone will also have a portrait lens (depth sensor), ultra-wide-angle lens, and a super macro lens. The device is likely to launch in multiple color variants with a plastic gradient back panel just like the Realme X and the Realme 3 Pro.

In addition to the quad-camera setup, the Realme 5 is likely to feature a water-drop notch display design similar to the Realme 3 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a mid-tier quad-core processor from Qualcomm with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone might come with a big battery with at least 4000 mAh capacity sans support for VOOC fast charging.

Similarly, the Realme 5 is also expected to be the first smartphone to launch with the RealmeOS. As of now, there is no information on the features of the upcoming custom OS from the company that is likely to replace the ColorOS.

Our Opinion On The Realme 5

Realme has seen a substantial grown in the last few months by launching affordable smartphones with feature-rich specifications. The Realme 5 is expected to continue to the company's run and is likely to set new a benchmark in mid-tier smartphone photography.

